After This, I Don't Want My GTA IV Collector's Edition Anymore

Nope. Look, the lock-box, the artbook, they were all nice, but if I'd known that pre-ordering the game via Rockstar's own online store would get me this sweet Burger Shot T-shirt instead, I wouldn't have bothered with that whole midnight launch business. Reader Sulk sends these pics of his shirt, which while being far too large for his thin, Canadian frame is still an ideal size for framing and eternal admiration.

[thanks Sulk!]