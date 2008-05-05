After This, I Don't Want My GTA IV Collector's Edition Anymore

Nope. Look, the lock-box, the artbook, they were all nice, but if I'd known that pre-ordering the game via Rockstar's own online store would get me this sweet Burger Shot T-shirt instead, I wouldn't have bothered with that whole midnight launch business. Reader Sulk sends these pics of his shirt, which while being far too large for his thin, Canadian frame is still an ideal size for framing and eternal admiration.
[thanks Sulk!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink