Ain't No Stopping Mario Kart Wii In Japan

Nintendo's mascot racin' funfest Mario Kart Wii cannot be toppled, even by the crossbow powers of Link. Zelda's constant savior aimed for third on the Japanese sales charts with Link's Crossbow Training, Mario Kart Wii and Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G still holding tight at numbers one and two for the fourth week in a row.

Wii Fit and Monster Hunter for PSP are on the cusp of hitting the 2 million mark, just as Wii Sports prepares to ship its 3 millionth copy in Japan. Impressive. For the rest of the best sellers for the week of April 28 to May 4, keep on kartin'.

01. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 173,000 / 1,120,000

02. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 102,000 / 1,909,000

03. Link's Crossbow Training (Wii) - 93,000 / NEW

04. Wii Fit (Wii) - 52,000 / 1,986,000

05. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS) - 42,000 / 98,000

06. Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage (DS) - 31,000 / 508,000

07. Boura wa Kaseki Holder (DS) - 27,000 / 84,000

08. Valkyria Chronicles (PS3) - 24,000 / 102,000

09. Deca Sports (Wii) - 24,000 / 186,000

10. Wii Sports (Wii) - 22,000 / 2,959,000

11. DS Bimoji Training (DS)

12. Emblem of Gundam (DS)

13. Katekyoo Hitman Reborn! Fate of Heat (DS)

14. Wii Play (Wii)

15. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii)

16. Mario Kart DS (DS)

17. Musou Orochi: The Evil King Returns (PS2)

18. Tottado! Yowiko no Mujintou Seikatsu (DS)

19. Naruto: Shippuuden Shinobi Retsuden II (DS)

20. Pro Baseball Family Stadium (Wii)

21. Nippon no Asoko de (PSP)

22. Pro Yakyuu Spirits 5 (PS2)

23. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

24. Summon Night (DS)

25. Mario Party DS (DS)

26. SimCity DS 2: Kodaikara Mirai e Tsudzukumachi (DS)

27. Yattaman DS: Bikkuridokkiri Daisakusen da Koron (DS)

28. Crayon Shin-chan: Arashi o Yobu Cinema Land (DS)

29. Phoenix Wright: Gyakuten Revival (DS)

30. Zaidan Houjin Nippon Kanji Nouryoku Kentei Kyoukai Koushiki Soft: 250-Mannin no KanKen (DS)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Inside Games]