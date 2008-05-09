Ain't No Stopping Mario Kart Wii In Japan

Nintendo's mascot racin' funfest Mario Kart Wii cannot be toppled, even by the crossbow powers of Link. Zelda's constant savior aimed for third on the Japanese sales charts with Link's Crossbow Training, Mario Kart Wii and Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G still holding tight at numbers one and two for the fourth week in a row.
Wii Fit and Monster Hunter for PSP are on the cusp of hitting the 2 million mark, just as Wii Sports prepares to ship its 3 millionth copy in Japan. Impressive. For the rest of the best sellers for the week of April 28 to May 4, keep on kartin'.
01. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 173,000 / 1,120,000
02. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP) - 102,000 / 1,909,000
03. Link's Crossbow Training (Wii) - 93,000 / NEW
04. Wii Fit (Wii) - 52,000 / 1,986,000
05. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS) - 42,000 / 98,000
06. Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage (DS) - 31,000 / 508,000
07. Boura wa Kaseki Holder (DS) - 27,000 / 84,000
08. Valkyria Chronicles (PS3) - 24,000 / 102,000
09. Deca Sports (Wii) - 24,000 / 186,000
10. Wii Sports (Wii) - 22,000 / 2,959,000
11. DS Bimoji Training (DS)
12. Emblem of Gundam (DS)
13. Katekyoo Hitman Reborn! Fate of Heat (DS)
14. Wii Play (Wii)
15. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii)
16. Mario Kart DS (DS)
17. Musou Orochi: The Evil King Returns (PS2)
18. Tottado! Yowiko no Mujintou Seikatsu (DS)
19. Naruto: Shippuuden Shinobi Retsuden II (DS)
20. Pro Baseball Family Stadium (Wii)
21. Nippon no Asoko de (PSP)
22. Pro Yakyuu Spirits 5 (PS2)
23. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)
24. Summon Night (DS)
25. Mario Party DS (DS)
26. SimCity DS 2: Kodaikara Mirai e Tsudzukumachi (DS)
27. Yattaman DS: Bikkuridokkiri Daisakusen da Koron (DS)
28. Crayon Shin-chan: Arashi o Yobu Cinema Land (DS)
29. Phoenix Wright: Gyakuten Revival (DS)
30. Zaidan Houjin Nippon Kanji Nouryoku Kentei Kyoukai Koushiki Soft: 250-Mannin no KanKen (DS)
Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Inside Games]
