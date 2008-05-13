The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Already, A LostWinds Sequel

Wow. That. Was. Fast. It's been out for, oh, a day, and already a LostWinds sequel is on the way. If you pop on over to Frontier Development's website, and scroll down to the bottom of the page, you'll be greeted by the following message:

Click here to REGISTER FOR ADVANCE INFORMATION on Frontier's forthcoming LostWinds sequel containing amazing new gameplay as Toku and Enril's incredible adventure to save Mistralis continues.

Yes, OK, the "sequel" has obviously already been made (or is at least a good ways along), but good news is still good news, regardless of how surprising or unsurprising it may be.

Frontier Developments [via Go Nintendo]

