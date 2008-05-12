It's OK, America. You're not braggers. You're unique! Despite tossing a waggly cat amongst the dual-sticked pigeons with it's Wii console, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto says that when it comes to games, Japanese companies aren't quite as outside the box. "I think America has always been better at creating unique products", he says. Why? "In Japan, the technology required to create videogames tends to be concentrated in the bigger corporations", the Nintendo talisman told Wired's Chris Kohler. Lucky Nintendo's a big corporation!

Nintendo Taps U.S. Talent in Search of WiiWare Hits [Game|Life]