The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

"America Has Always Been Better At Creating Unique Products"

It's OK, America. You're not braggers. You're unique! Despite tossing a waggly cat amongst the dual-sticked pigeons with it's Wii console, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto says that when it comes to games, Japanese companies aren't quite as outside the box. "I think America has always been better at creating unique products", he says. Why? "In Japan, the technology required to create videogames tends to be concentrated in the bigger corporations", the Nintendo talisman told Wired's Chris Kohler. Lucky Nintendo's a big corporation!
Nintendo Taps U.S. Talent in Search of WiiWare Hits [Game|Life]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles