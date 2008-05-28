The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

An Even Fancier Bape DS Lite

The Bathing Ape/Nintendo collaboration on a limited run of DS consoles was a popular one. No, actually, not popular. Crazy popular. So one can only imagine the fervour Japanese collectors are going to whip themselves into for this: a gold one. Yes, same console, same print, just this time, it's gold, which is the universal symbol for "betterer and more expensive". Get a good look at it, because you'll never own one. Ever.

?????????????????????? [Cliffedge, via Hypebeast]

  • venus Guest

    I liked this awesome looking ds lite. This seems as if my ds lite is reborn with a new face. Its absolutely fantastic and im surely lovin it.

