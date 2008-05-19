The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

An Uncharted Gun You Can Own

Own an airgun that looks like Nathan Drake's! From phony sword makers King of Swords come this full metal M92 airsoft gun. It features blowback, can hold 25 rounds and comes with a free aluminium case. Complete with old female side-kick, not newer blond girl! And yes kids, this will put your eye out.
Drake's Airsoft Gun [King of Swords via Ayauki]

