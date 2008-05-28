And Now, The Metal Gear Solid 4 Soundtrack

Would the Metal Gear Solid 4 markting juggernaut be complete without a soundtrack? No. No it most certainly would not. To be released a little ahead of the game - on May 28 - the soundtrack (most likely the same one bundled with the game's limited edition) will consist of 47 songs, composed once again by series regulars Harry Gregson-Williams and Nobuko Toda. At the moment only a Japanese release has been confirmed, where it'll cost ¥3045 (USD$29).
『メタルギア ソリッド 4』のサントラが、ゲーム発売に先駆けリリース、ケータイサイトでは着うたの配信も[Famitsu]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink