The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

And Now, The Metal Gear Solid 4 Soundtrack

Would the Metal Gear Solid 4 markting juggernaut be complete without a soundtrack? No. No it most certainly would not. To be released a little ahead of the game - on May 28 - the soundtrack (most likely the same one bundled with the game's limited edition) will consist of 47 songs, composed once again by series regulars Harry Gregson-Williams and Nobuko Toda. At the moment only a Japanese release has been confirmed, where it'll cost ¥3045 (USD$29).

『メタルギア ソリッド 4』のサントラが、ゲーム発売に先駆けリリース、ケータイサイトでは着うたの配信も[Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles