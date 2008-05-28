And Now, The Metal Gear Solid 4 Soundtrack

Would the Metal Gear Solid 4 markting juggernaut be complete without a soundtrack? No. No it most certainly would not. To be released a little ahead of the game - on May 28 - the soundtrack (most likely the same one bundled with the game's limited edition) will consist of 47 songs, composed once again by series regulars Harry Gregson-Williams and Nobuko Toda. At the moment only a Japanese release has been confirmed, where it'll cost ¥3045 (USD$29).

『メタルギア ソリッド 4』のサントラが、ゲーム発売に先駆けリリース、ケータイサイトでは着うたの配信も[Famitsu]