Anyone For Some (Not Very) Erotic Silent Hill Fan Art?

It's Kotaku After Dark, which means its time for your regular dose of adult (though nothing NAUGHTY) Silent Hill fan art by a super-talented Russian guy. His name's Mikhail Gluhov, and while his portfolio's worth checking out just for his angry little rabbits, we're here for the aforementioned Silent Hill stuff. Like proactive Pyramid Girl here. Or, after the jump, lesbian nurses.

Hit the link for the rest of Gluhov's stuff, including something that may or may not be an S&M depiction of Resident Evil's Nemesis.

Михаил Глухов [Free.Lance, thanks Sergey!]

