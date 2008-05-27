Anyone For The Lifetime Sales Of Some Capcom Games?

When you think Capcom, you think a couple of decades worth of good times. Street Fighter, Resident Evil, Mega Man...good times. But which of those series has brought us the best times? Who knows. That's a subjective question. One you could, however, try and answer by seeing how many people bought how many copies of a particular game. Or, hell, even the combined sales of an entire series. Click through to see which sold the most. And no. It's not Dino Crisis 2.

Platinum-selling games:

01. Street Fighter II (released June 1992, SFC, 6,300,000 units sold)

02. Resident Evil 2 (January 1998, PS, 4,960,000)

03. Street Fighter II Turbo (July 1993, SFC, 4,100,000)

04. Resident Evil 3 Nemesis (September 1999, PS, 3,500,000)

05. Resident Evil (March 1996, PS, 2,750,000)

06. Dino Crisis (July 1999, PS, 2,400,000)

07. Devil May Cry 4 (January 2008, PS3, Xbox 360, 2,300,000)

08. Devil May Cry (August 2001, PS2, 2,160,000)

09. Monster Hunter Freedom 2 (February 2007, PSP, 2,150,000)

10. Onimusha: Warlords, (January 2001, PS2, 2,020,000)

11. Resident Evil 4, (December 2005, PS2, 2,000,000)

12. Super Street Fighter II (June 2006, 1994, SFC, 2,000,000)

13. Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny, (March 2003, PS2, 1,990,000)

14. Aladdin (November 1993, SFC, 1,750,000)

15. Devil May Cry 2 (January 2003, PS2, 1,700,000)

16. Duck Tales, (January 1990, FC, 1,670,000)

17. Street Fighter II' Plus (September 1993, MD, 1,650,000)

18. Ghosts'n Goblins (June 1986, FC, 1,640,000)

19. Resident Evil 4 (January 2005, GC, 1,600,000)

20. Onimusha 3: Demon siege (February 2004, PS2, 1,520,000)

21. Mega Man 2 (December 1998, FC, 1,510,000)

22. Lost Planet Extreme Condition (December 2006, Xbox 360, 1,500,000)

23. Final Fight (December 1990, SFC, 1,480,000)

24. Resident Evil Outbreak (December 2003, PS2, 1,450,000)

25. Duck Tales (September 1990, GB, 1,430,000)

26. Resident Evil Code Veronica X (March 2001, PS2, 1,400,000)

27. Dead Rising (August 2006, Xbox 360, 1,400,000)

28. Resident Evil (March 2002, GC, 1,350,000)

29. Mega man Battle Network 4 (December 2003, GBA, 1,350,000)

30. Devil May Cry 3 (February 2005, PS2, 1,300,000)

31. Resident Evil 0 (November 2002, GC, 1,250,000)

32. Resident Evil 4 Wii Edition (May 2007, Wii, 1,250,000)

33. Magical Quest Starring Mickey (November 1992, SFC, 1,210,000)

34. Resident Evil DC Dual Shock (August 1998, PS, 1,200,000)

35. Chip'n Dale Rescue Rangers (June 1990, FC, 1,200,000)

36. Dino Crisis 2 (September 2000, PS, 1,190,000)

37. Mega Man X (December 1993, SFC, 1,160,000)

38. Monster Hunter Freedom (December 2005, PSP, 1,150,000)

39. Resident Evil Code Veronica (February 2000, DC, 1,140,000)

40. Commando (September 1986, FC, 1,140,000)

41. Resident Evil Director's Cut (September 1997, PS, 1,130,000)

42. Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts (October 1991, SFC, 1,090,000)

43. Mega Man 3 (September 1990, FC, 1,080,000)

44. Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles (November 2007, Wii, 1,050,000)

45. Final Fight 2 (May 1993, SFC, 1,030,000)

46. Street Fighter Alpha 3 (December 1998, PS, 1,000,000)

Series Sales:

01. Resident Evil Series (50 titles, 34,500,000)

02. Mega Man Series (120 titles, 28,000,000)

03. Street Fighter Series (59 titles, 25,000,000)

04. Disney Series (33 titles, 13,200,000)

05. Devil May Cry Series (10 titles, 9,500,000)

06. Onimusha Series (12 titles, 7,800,000)

07. Monster Hunter Series (10 titles, 6,300,000)

08. Dino Crisis Series (13 titles, 4,400,000)

09. Ghosts 'n Goblins Series (15 titles, 4,300,000)

10. Final Fight Series (10 titles, 3,200,000)

11. Breath of Fire Series (15 titles, 3,000,000)

12. Ace Attorney Series (11 titles, 2,800,000)

13. Commando Series (2 titles, 1,200,000)

14. 1942 Series (3 titles, 1,200,000)

