Apple Patent Looks More Than A Little Like The Wii Remote

A patent's been uncovered by VentureBeat, which Apple first filed in November 2006. It's for a pointer/remote device, that communicates via IR, and has a sensor bar you place in front of the tellie to detect 3D movement. You know, just like a Wii Remote. The patent states the following:
...the absolute x- and y-positions of [the]remote control can be used, for example, in video games to position a user's character or to otherwise track the movement of the remote control in a user's environment.
Interesting. Now, as anyone who has ever used AppleTV with a remote will tell you, entering text is not fun. This device is most likely intented primarily to make stuff like entering text and navigating menus a lot easier than it currently is. Then again...that does say games up there. What's stopping Apple from adding some Wii-like titles to iTunes, available to AppleTV users? Nothing, that's what.
Apple copying the Wii concept for Apple TV gaming? [VentureBeat][Pic]
