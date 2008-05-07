Are We Going To Get An Uncharted Movie?

A "source" speaking with Joystiq seems to think so. According to this source - who is "close to the deal" - developers Naughty Dog have already agreed to option the rights to a movie based on their 2007 hit (and our 2007 NQGOTY), with Atlas Entertainment reported to be behind the project. Who are Atlas? They're a production company who helped put Twelve Monkeys and Three Kings together, so relax, will you?

