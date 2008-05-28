Army Of Two Gets Three Free Maps

For two-player military teamwork that stops just shy of having the main characters make out, nothing quite beats Army of Two, and this Thursday they'll be a bit more landscape for your team to play on as EA announces the free Veteran Map Pack for the Xbox 360 and PS3, sponsored by the fine folks at Pontiac - When you need a car, you might buy a Pontiac.
The pack features two new maps for co-op, a subway station in Kiev controlled by a dangerous militia, and SSC headquarters, where they can finally take down Dalton, the man responsible for framing them, who might possibly make his escape in a Pontiac...your escape from the everyday driving experience. Along with the co-op maps, players can also go 2-on-2 with the China Canal Lock map online, with all four fitting comfortably in most of Pontiac's line of luxury sedans.
Pontiac, Pontiac, Pontiac. Not nearly as funny when we do it, is it? Head for the mountains indeed.
FINISH THE FIGHT WITH THE UPCOMING FREE VETERAN MAP PACK FOR EA'S ARMY OF TWO
Free Downloadable Content Features Two New Campaign Maps and Enhanced Versus Map
This year's breakout 3rd person co-op shooter just got more intense! Players now have the chance to extend their ARMY OF TWO™ experience with two brand new co-op campaign maps and an enhanced multiplayer map that offers more opportunities to show that a two-man team can be unstoppable. The free Veteran Map Pack, sponsored by Pontiac, will be available on May 29 in North America and Europe on Xbox LIVE® Marketplace and PLAYSTATION® Store.
Players will experience an all-new map as they find themselves underground in a subway station in Kiev where they must find and destroy the central hub of a dangerous militia. The second map takes players back to SSC headquarters in Miami where they finally get the chance to take out Dalton, Rios and Salem's ex-boss and the man responsible for framing them, in an intense boss fight where the glory of revenge is finally felt. The Veteran Map Pack features dynamic and interactive environments including destructible objects that were not available in the retail version. The action also continues online with two-on-two teams battling it out in the China Canal Lock map.
ARMY OF TWO has been rated M by the ESRB and 18 by PEGI. It is available on the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and Xbox 360™ videogame and entertainment system. For more information on the game, please visit the official game website at www.armyoftwo.com or the EA press website at www.electronicarts.co.uk/press.
