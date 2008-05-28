Army Of Two Gets Three Free Maps

For two-player military teamwork that stops just shy of having the main characters make out, nothing quite beats Army of Two, and this Thursday they'll be a bit more landscape for your team to play on as EA announces the free Veteran Map Pack for the Xbox 360 and PS3, sponsored by the fine folks at Pontiac - When you need a car, you might buy a Pontiac.

The pack features two new maps for co-op, a subway station in Kiev controlled by a dangerous militia, and SSC headquarters, where they can finally take down Dalton, the man responsible for framing them, who might possibly make his escape in a Pontiac...your escape from the everyday driving experience. Along with the co-op maps, players can also go 2-on-2 with the China Canal Lock map online, with all four fitting comfortably in most of Pontiac's line of luxury sedans.

Pontiac, Pontiac, Pontiac. Not nearly as funny when we do it, is it? Head for the mountains indeed.