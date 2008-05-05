At Least the Console's Hooked Up

To: Bash

From Owen

Re: Happy Seventh

This is gonna be short and sweet because the new apartment is still a Superfund site. I'm gonna have to live at IKEA for the next month. At least. I once thought about writing a screenplay about that, but then they came out with The Terminal.

At least the 360's hooked up and providing a welcome diversion from the clutter and crap scattered about. Priorities, right? But I'm gaming in a lawn chair perched in front of the TV because the couch is too far away and my old bridge commander chair is too damn big for the apartment.

Have an enjoyable and productive week. Here's some of what you missed.

GTA Multiplayer: Wait, I'm a Zombie?

Chocolate Rain on Mario Paint

Sexy New LEGO Indiana Jones Gameplay

A Pixel Cookie How-To

Designing the Single Player Economy

Capcom's Sushi Muse?