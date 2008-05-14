Atlus Announces Xbox 360-Exclusive Zoids Assault

Like "enormous beasts of steel?" Atlus announced Zoids Assault, which it says contains many such beasts, headed exclusively for Xbox 360 on August 26th.
Described as a demonstration of "commitment" to that system, Atlus' "gritty militaristic strategy RPG" revolves around tactics and customisation for giant biomechs in a war between the Guylos Empire and the Republic of Helic.
Hey, lots of you have said you're sick of World War II, right?
Full release after the jump.
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — MAY 13 — Atlus U.S.A., Inc., hailed as publisher of the month by "Hulking War-Machine Weekly," today announced Zoids Assault, a gritty militaristic strategy RPG featuring enormous beasts of steel, exclusively for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft. Zoids Assault further demonstrates Atlus' commitment to Xbox 360® system and the strategy RPG genre, joining Operation Darkness and Spectral Force 3 in a stacked 2008 lineup.
Manage a team of elite war machines through a campaign of intense military conflicts. Advanced upgrade and customisation options combine with challenging objective-based gameplay to offer a fresh new strategy RPG and a daring new vision of the long-running Zoids universe. Commanders, start your engines (of war)!
Zoids Assault is currently scheduled for release on August 26.
Visit the official site:
http://www.atlus.com/zoids
About Zoids Assault:
When war broke out between the world's two main superpowers, the Guylos Empire and the Republic of Helic, the effects rippled across the globe, dragging other nations into the fight. Two such nations were Maroll and Jamil.
During the war, Maroll's attacks on the neighbouring Jamil were devastating, and even a decade after the war had ended, Jamil's economy and infrastructure hadn't fully recovered. Animosity, paranoia, and mutual mistrust between the two nations hindered their ability to find a common ground and complete their peace talks. For ten long years, the two nations found themselves in the middle of a cold war.
After a mysterious explosion at one of Maroll's military bases, two covert ops teams are sent into Jamil territory, their exact mission details never disclosed. Somehow, the events of the present are inextricably linked to the past—to the final days of the war, ten years ago...
Key Features:
• Command a Zoid army - Take control of a fleet of giant biomechanical life forms that blend the assets of beast and machine to create fierce weapons of war.
• Advanced military tactics - Facing armies that far outnumber you means optimizing your tactical advantages. Mastering the concentrated fire tactic, managing the scan gauge and support tactics, and utilizing the Electromagnetic Pulse System will be crucial to your survival.
• First-class customisation - Take your units to the next level with upgrades, including melee weapons, rockets, rifles, machine guns, shotguns, cannons, and more
Zoids Assault has been rated "T" for Teen with Fantasy Violence and Mild Language by the ESRB.
was this ever released in australia.
seems ashame that no australian company felt the need to take advantage of toe huge demand for decent mecha games in aus. (RIIP Fasa :P)