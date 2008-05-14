Atlus Announces Xbox 360-Exclusive Zoids Assault

Like "enormous beasts of steel?" Atlus announced Zoids Assault, which it says contains many such beasts, headed exclusively for Xbox 360 on August 26th.

Described as a demonstration of "commitment" to that system, Atlus' "gritty militaristic strategy RPG" revolves around tactics and customisation for giant biomechs in a war between the Guylos Empire and the Republic of Helic.

Hey, lots of you have said you're sick of World War II, right?

