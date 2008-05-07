Audiosurf Update Adds New Awesome

Dylan Fitterer's Audiosurf—which joined Steam in February—has been on the receiving end of a batch of new features, the kind that makes your ten dollar purchase of the music riding racer that much more of a value and is the very definition of marketing via software version updates. Audiosurf has added new Last.fm support for "audioscrobbling", the ability to use the game as a music visualizer and mod support. A press release is pretty upbeat about the whole thing, but the list of new features should bring Audiosurfers back for another go.