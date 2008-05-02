The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Aussie University *Really* Loves Portal

Griffith University, with campuses spread across SE Queensland, Australia, love them some Portal. Or, at least their webmasters and/or design team love them some Portal. Because when the time came to design a new "gateway for student and staff services" on the university website, they called it a - yes - portal. Then updated its logo accordingly.
  • nomet Guest

    Haha, cool, my uni made it on Kotaku.

    P.S They've always called it Portal, and once you log onto it, there is no sign of the aperture science logo anywhere....only on the front page of the website...boo.

