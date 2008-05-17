Australia And Friends Added To Warhammer Online Launch

EA ANNOUNCES WARHAMMER ONLINE: AGE OF RECKONING TO SHIP IN AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND IN FALL 2008

Highly Anticipated MMO to Simultaneously Launch with North America & Europe with Dedicated Regional Server

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sydney, Australia, May 16, 2008 - Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) today announced that Warhammer® Online: Age of Reckoning™ (WAR) will ship in Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia simultaneously with the North American and European Fall 2008 release.

In addition, WAR will also feature a dedicated server in Australia, ensuring the best game play experience possible for players in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and other Southeast Asian territories. Players will still have the option of connecting to North American servers.

"Warhammer is a world-wide franchise with a strong following in Australia and New Zealand. By placing our own server down under and running customer service out of EA Mythic, we can ensure that when we launch WAR, Oceanic players will experience the same quality of game play and customer service as North American players" said Mark Jacobs, VP and General Manager of EA Mythic.

Based on Games Workshop's epic and longstanding tabletop fantasy war game, WAR features revolutionary Realm vs. Realm™ (RvR) game play that immerses players in a world of perpetual conflict. WAR is scheduled for launch on the PC in Fall 2008.

To learn more about the game, please visit www.warhammeronline.com.