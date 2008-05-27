The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What Was Cut? Australian And Unmodified GTA IV Compared

gta4_ps3box_small.jpgThe pre-launch days of Grand Theft Auto IV were interesting to say the least. Even more so for Australians and Kiwis who, much to their chagrin, discovered they'd be receiving a censored version of the game. NZ recently earned the right to make use of its R rating and sell the unmodified game, but Australia is still living with the consequences of its silly classification system.

We heard all sorts of stories about what was removed from our version - everything from guns and anuses, to stuff not involving guns and anuses. Regardless of what was real or not, Rockstar couldn't be bothered telling us exactly what to expect.

That's why we have people like reader Mick, who went to the trouble of comparing the Oz GTA IV with an uncut copy to find the differences. I can tell you, they'll definitely come as a surprise.

Firstly, when picking up a hooker in the Australian version you'll notice that you're unable to select your services (i.e. hand job, blowjob or standard intercourse) and the sex animations for these services have been completely removed. You'll merely see the car bounce from a locked rear-view. Although there are glitches one can perform to get a front view of the action, the animations are still non-existent. Therefore as in previous GTA games you're only able to see the hooker and Niko sitting side by side doing absolutely nothing. In the uncut version you're able to select your services after driving a hooker to a secluded location by cycling through the three different services. For which ever you choose the hooker will begin performing the act on Niko and you're be able to rotate the camera to see the action as you see fit.

Secondly, in the Australian version no blood pools appear beneath a dead person after shooting or stabbing them to death. Although there are blood splatters, there are no blood pools. In the uncut version blood will slowly ooze out from under a body and you're able to create bloody footprints by walking through it or bloody tyre-tracks by driving through it.

Finally, when Niko or other NPCs are injured in the uncut version light blood patches appear on their bodies which basically represent bruises/bullet wounds. After having played through both versions of the game I can confirm that no other alterations have been made. Although the changes to the sex scenes come as no surprise one must wonder why Rockstar censored blood pools and body injuries. These elements are present in numerous other games which have been released totally uncut in Australia.

So Rockstar, why couldn't you tell us this yourself? Minor alterations that, if made public before the sale of the game, probably would have seen a lot less people importing. Ah well, we can only hope it's a lesson learned by the publisher... but my fingers aren't crossed.

[Big thanks to Mick]

UPDATE: Mick adds "there have been reports that the bloody tyre tracks and footprints ARE present in the censored version, albeit harder to initiate." He's also provided some side-by-side screenshots for comparison:

Bloody tyre tracks Blood pools, bloody footprints and tyre marks Prostitution changes

Comments

  • Squozen Guest

    As long as I can get the game on import for half the price of the local copy, I will, censorship or not. I paid $65 to get the US copy, as opposed to $120 for the local edition.

    0
  • G Dog Guest

    Before release i remember reading OCAU and there was a massive group buy for the uncut version. Just goes to show that if you are a pervert and like animated "blow jobs/sex" then sure, order your version from the US/UK.

    0
    • Silly Guest

      Lol pervert my ass, not even going to explain why your comment is silly. Hi post from 6 years ago.

      0
  • shoitaan @Shoitaan

    Blood makes a difference to me. Just feels that if I'm doing violent things, it should have violent consequences. If Ninja Gaiden II is censored I'm definately importing.

    The hooker thing doesn't bother me. Real sex pwns virtual hookers ;)

    0
  • scott Guest

    thanks mick, have have been woundering for ages...

    0
  • crotchdot @P.P.Bohner

    Don't worry G DOG, in a few years you'll be 18 and you'll understand why a lot of us like to be treated as adults and make our own decisions.

    0
  • HotDamn! Guest

    Nice reporting there Mick.

    Having bought the AU version I can't say I'm too disappointed with what's been cut.

    STILL....not having blood pooling and body damage is a real shame. You'd think if they thought having bloody splatter/spray on walls, residue on car bonnets and blood surrounding windscreen bullet holes was okay...

    0
  • DrGreenThumb NZ Guest

    Thanks australia......... cant you guys get your game rating s##t together already

    My NZ ver has a dam R-18 label hiding the M15,yes with no hooker options etc

    Even my brother blurstation 3 had proper R18 game...

    god i might try refund this s##t for real r 18 ver,what a joke

    0
  • jenkins Guest

    DrGreenThumb:

    So buy from playasia or another online resource like everyone else did (incl your brother by the sounds of it). It was known well before release that NZ was getting the censored version.

    Not Australia’s fault NZ doesn't register on the publisher’s radar.

    By all means though, contact this jerk and let him know his decisions effect NZ along with all of Australia (not just South Australia). He's the one most actively blocking the rating.

    http://www.ministers.sa.gov.au/ministers.php?id=7

    0
  • DrGreenThumb NZ Guest

    ^ thanks
    I did send Mr atkinson a nice email.... What a goofy looking mofo

    Old timers like this have no clue about the games and technology of today... and what is new must be bad in there eyes

    As for my bro's blurstation 3 ver, it has r18 on the actual blur ray disk,and has everythin init, he didnt import?

    anyways if anyone got a spare min, send him some greif @ http://www.ministers.sa.gov.au/ministers.php?id=7

    0
  • Jaime Castro Guest

    this is a disgrace. I love killing and chopping the people and running them down when the wife and daughter is sleeping. The first time I played i did not have so much fun since I went to the tab wearing old pants and I had yesterdays underwear in it.

    0
  • John Doe Guest

    I think I have the Australian version and I choose my sexual activities and the blood patches came with a patch a long time ago, for me.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles