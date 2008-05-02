Australian MGS4 Limited Edition Exclusive To EB Games, Already Sold Out

Tipster Scott has let us know that EB Games has presold its entire allocation of the limited edition of Metal Gear Solid 4. This wouldn't be so bad if it weren't for the fact that EB Games is the only distributor of the limited edition in Australia - at least at retail. According to Scott, this was confirmed by three EB employees and two store managers.

I contacted Atari not long ago regarding the exclusivity of the game locally after the US found out that GameStop would be the grand pumba. It said it had yet to make any announcements.

As a consolation prize, I've included the Australian box art for the game. If the version here is too tiny for your liking, a larger picture can be found after the jump.