Australian MGS4 PS3 Pack Up At EB Games

The words of SCE Australia's Managing Director not good enough for you? Then this product page over at the EB Games Australia website should be evidence enough that a MGS4 PS3 bundle is incoming.

The site says the pack will be available as of June 2008, which puts it in the same month as the release of the game. If you don't own a Playstation 3, it's not a bad way to get the game and save a few bucks in the process. It's just a shame it's not the Limited Edition.

