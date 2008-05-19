Australian MGS4 PS3 Pack Up At EB Games

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

mgs4_ebpack.jpgThe words of SCE Australia's Managing Director not good enough for you? Then this product page over at the EB Games Australia website should be evidence enough that a MGS4 PS3 bundle is incoming.

The site says the pack will be available as of June 2008, which puts it in the same month as the release of the game. If you don't own a Playstation 3, it's not a bad way to get the game and save a few bucks in the process. It's just a shame it's not the Limited Edition.

Playstation 3: Metal Gear Solid 4 Bundle [EB Games Australia, thanks Ashley]

  • fz Guest

    Does this come with a dualshock or sixaxis?

    0
  • Michael Guest

    Sixaxis apparently, which is completely and utterly stupid.

    0
  • Pavf Guest

    Sixaxis according to scee press release. Poor effort Sony. Give us a DS3 & the option of an 80gb PS3

    0
  • matt Guest

    just buy the LE from play-asia, for like $12 more

    0
  • matt Guest

    Well, it ststes that it is just a '40Gb model' so my bet would be on one sixaxis

    0
  • BenO Guest

    That's so lame. I have held off buying a PS3 for 6 months because of the 80gb DS3 MGS4 bundle. Now that it's arriving I find out that none of that is happening for Australia and that I should have just bought the GT Prologue or GTA4 bundles instead.

    0

