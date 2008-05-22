The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Avatar Might Be Lacking On Story

Whether it's creating CG liquid robots or making movies underwater, James Cameron hasn't just pushed boundaries, he's toppled them over and then stomped the crap outta them. His upcoming movie Avatar doesn't sound any different! For those unfamiliar with the years off flick, the very gamey flick follows an ex-Marine's struggle for survival on an alien planet. The title refers to the main character's status as an avatar — human mind in an alien body. Besides creating oodles (yes, oodles) of CG alien characters to inhabit the flick, Cameron is also planning to screen the movie (and the movie based games!) in stereoscopic 3D. But what about the story? Says Cameron:

I don't know whether [this]will be [a]great film from a narrative and critical standpoint. The experience of Avatar will be an experience unlike any other movies.

Even if this movie is a bloated disaster, you really gotta admire Cameron's ambition. That beard, too.

Avatar Movie [Empire via io9]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles