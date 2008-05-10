The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Bad Company Demo Coming June 5th

Those of you who weren't fortunate enough to get into the closed beta test of EA DICE's slightly controversial Battlefield: Bad Company will get their chance to step into the boots of B Company in early June when a combination single / multiplayer demo is released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The multiplayer will consist of the Gold Rush game mode on the Oasis map, while the single player will get players acquainted with the colorful characters of B Company. The demo will be up on both Xbox Live and the PSN on June 5th, though people who preorder the game with be able to access the game a week earlier on May 29th. Hit the jump for the full press release, or head over to the Battlefield: Bad Company website for more on the preorder incentive.

  • Yuki Guest

    I wonder if we'll actually get the demo on the 5th or later on the 6th, because of the time difference between us (AU) and the Americans.

