Banjo Kazooie: Hot New Bird On Bear Action



Furries? So hot right now. Also hot: videos! We've seen Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts excel in stills, but in video, it's quite moving. In this new gameplay clip, Banjo and Kazooie collect coconuts, traverse bright green terrain, craft custom contraptions and pilot various vehicles to the constant din of sproing-y and boing-y sound effects. The eyes? Googly. The characters? Fuzzy. The game? So clearly Rare.