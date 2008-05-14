Furries? So hot right now. Also hot: videos! We've seen Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts excel in stills, but in video, it's quite moving. In this new gameplay clip, Banjo and Kazooie collect coconuts, traverse bright green terrain, craft custom contraptions and pilot various vehicles to the constant din of sproing-y and boing-y sound effects. The eyes? Googly. The characters? Fuzzy. The game? So clearly Rare.
Banjo Kazooie: Hot New Bird On Bear Action
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink