Barack/GTA IV Mashups Give Hope To LA

If you're a Barack Obama fan/supporter/whatever, and you want to get your political point across at this minute in time, you've got two ways of getting people's attention. One's using Iron Man, because right now, Iron Man is hot. Or, you use GTA IV, because right now, it's even hotter. Attack of the Show producer Luke Wahl snapped these pics of some Obama mashup posters that have been turning up across Los Angeles, and while I of course cannot vote in any of your American elections, were I able to, I'd definitely vote for Niko Bellic. I mean, Barack Obama...

Nugget From The Net: 'GTH IV' [G4]