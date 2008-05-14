The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Battlefield Heroes: Hands-On Impressions

Before the whole shebang took off last night and Electronic Arts kicked off their Spring Break Games Day, I managed to sneak my way onto a computer loaded up with Battlefield Heroes to check out a bit of gameplay and mess around with the game's interesting customisation settings.

DICE's free-to-play upcoming shooter features Team Fortress 2-like graphics and a definite Battlefield Lite feel, but what really captured my interest was the game's use of customisation.

To create your character you have to first choose between a soldier, gunner and commando. Once you've selected the basic type of character you are playing you can go in and customise his look by adding objects to the ten provided slots. Like in many role-playing games, each slot changes a specific part of a character's look.

