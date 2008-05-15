Battleforge's Drawn-Out Battles In Action



Crecente seemed to be rather impressed with EA's CCG RTS hybrid Battleforge the other day at EA's event in San Francisco, and I can certainly see why. The battles indeed look massive, especially when the big guy is just plowing through the troops towards the end, and seeing the actual cards pictured has given the rabid collectible card gamer in me what I can only describe as a raging card-on. This is exactly why I've never been quoted on a video game box.