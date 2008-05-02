Bay vs. Uwe Boll Round 3: "Bay Agreed To Fight" [Updated]

It just won't stop. And you can be damn sure Uwe Boll will do everything he can to make sure it doesn't. That's right, we're back for another round of Boll vs. Bay in which crappy low budget director Uwe Boll and crappy big budget director Michael Bay butt heads! Boll said in an exclusive video:

Hi here's Uwe Boll, I'm very happy to say the fight is on. Boll Vs. Bay. It's a rumble in the jungle 2, it will be in Kinshasa, Zaire. I think September 30th will be the fight. Boll against Bay. He agreed to do it, I'm very proud of it. So if you want to be live there you need ten tickets from Postal opening May 23rd. You bring these tickets and this will be the entry to the boxing fight, Boll against Bay. Or you can buy tickets on eBay or wherever else you can buy it, of course also, but I think the cheapest way is with the Postal tickets. OK, so Michael Bay, start training and I think you will go down to be honest. I think round three or round four you will go down in history, not only for the worst war movie ever: Pearl Harbor, no, also for the worst boxer in the ring against Uwe Boll ever. Thank you.

Uwe Boll, publicity genius. Video after the jump. The moderator over at Bay's official site writes:

Just spoke to Mike, and it's false. This guy is really creepy, he's creeping me out. BTW, Michael has never spoken to him and won't speak to him. Mike has a movie to deliver for June 2009, unlike this idiot. Boll doesn't deserve press for his lame movie, so this is the last we talk about him in these forums. This press stunt will tank.

