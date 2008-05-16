Bayonetta Sells Itself In 36 Seconds

In case you had any doubts about the sheer brilliance of the minds working for PlatinumGames on the newly announced Sega properties, I give you the debut trailer for Bayonetta for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. There's just no going back to stiletto heels once you've walked around in a pair of pistol heels.
That's not from experience, mind you. Just what I've heard. Really.
