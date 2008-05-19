Best Chance of Console MMO? Nintendo. (Oh?)

Face it, MMOs are for PCs, not consoles. Maybe one day someone will figure it how to get it on a console. EA Mythic creator director Paul Barnett thinks he knows who: Nintendo. Says Barnett, currently working on Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning:

You would have to build something very console centric from the get-go. I think probably the best chance of someone doing something like that is Nintendo — doing something crazy that no one expects.

Perhaps Barnett has confused "crazy" with "correct," but hey, who knows? Nintendo's surprised us before.

