Bethesda Teams with Splash Damage

Bethesda Softworks and Splash Damage have teamed up to work on a new, yet-to-be named, project, the companies announced today.

The partnership will be for a "long-term development project," according to the press release. When contacted for comment this morning Bethesda said that it would not include work on their counter-terrorist shooter Rogue Warrior, but rather a completely new project.

Splash Damage, for those of you unfamiliar, is best known for their work on multiplayer shooters like Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory and Enemy Territory: QUAKE Wars.

May 22, 2008 (Rockville, MD) - Bethesda Softworks®, a ZeniMax Media company, announced today a long-term development partnership with the award-winning U.K. studio, Splash Damage™.

Splash Damage has been recognised by the industry for the quality of its titles and particularly for its skill in creating cutting-edge multiplayer games. The studio has received numerous accolades and awards for Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory™, including Game of the Year nods from GameSpy, IGN, and PC Format. Their latest game, Enemy Territory: QUAKE Wars™, won over 80 Editors' Choice, E3, Most Wanted, and Game of the Year awards and nominations.

Bethesda Softworks continues to expand its development and publishing reach, with investments in a library of AAA titles and the opening of new offices in Europe and Japan in the past year. Best known for its 2006 Game of the Year, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion®, Bethesda has in development a number of compelling titles, including the highly-anticipated Fallout® 3 due in Fall 2008.

"Bethesda Softworks has repeatedly been responsible for outstanding games as both publisher and developer." said Paul Wedgwood, Owner and Creative Director of Splash Damage. "Both of our studios share a passion for creating great games, and we're confident that this partnership will result in even greater experiences for gamers. We're really looking forward to working with Bethesda."

"This could not be a more perfect fit," said Vlatko Andonov, President of Bethesda Softworks. "We are extremely impressed with Splash Damage and the quality titles they produce. They are highly creative and innovative, and have demonstrated a high level of dedication to their projects. We are confident that gamers everywhere will be thrilled with the offerings from this collaboration."

More details about Splash Damage's brand-new project will be provided in the coming months. For more information on Bethesda Softworks, visit www.bethsoft.com. For more information on Splash Damage, visit www.splashdamage.com.