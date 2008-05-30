Beyond Good & Evil Too Difficult, Sequel More "Accessible"

Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot, speaking with Next-Gen, thinks he knows why the first Beyond Good & Evil didn't do too well. Thinks he knows how to fix that for the sequel: make it easier.

We saw with Beyond Good & Evil that so many customers were extremely happy with the game. We had a different audience at that time. We had more core gamers than casual gamers than we have today. We think the game was probably a little too difficult for the general gamers at that time. We're going to make it more accessible and make sure that it's really done for the new generation that's come into videogames.

Casual? Accessible? Oh, Yves, you sure know how to put the fear of God into a man. I'd have thought the first game's problem was it was a game about a photographer with green lips and a pig, which makes it a hard sell to most people, but what do I know.

