The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Beyond Good & Evil Too Difficult, Sequel More "Accessible"

Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot, speaking with Next-Gen, thinks he knows why the first Beyond Good & Evil didn't do too well. Thinks he knows how to fix that for the sequel: make it easier.

We saw with Beyond Good & Evil that so many customers were extremely happy with the game. We had a different audience at that time. We had more core gamers than casual gamers than we have today.

We think the game was probably a little too difficult for the general gamers at that time. We're going to make it more accessible and make sure that it's really done for the new generation that's come into videogames.

Casual? Accessible? Oh, Yves, you sure know how to put the fear of God into a man. I'd have thought the first game's problem was it was a game about a photographer with green lips and a pig, which makes it a hard sell to most people, but what do I know.

Ubi: Beyond Good & Evil 2 More "Casual" [Next-Gen]

Comments

  • Dan Guest

    If anything, the first game's core missions were too easy. The game was over so quickly!

    The side missions were challenging at times for players looking to push themselves further - and that's a good thing!

    0
  • PippinZ Guest

    The new generation demands easy games!
    BG&E2 will come with a thumb saw with "HARD MODE" written along its length.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles