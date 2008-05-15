The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Bionic Commando, Lost Planet Comic Books Comin'

Capcom has partnered with Devil's Due Publishing—apparently I'm out of the comic book publisher loop—to introduce a series of comic book titles based on properties like Bionic Commando and Lost Planet. The video game publisher already has a line of comics based on the Street Fighter universe published by Udon, who in turn is providing artwork for Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix.

The press release, via the official Capcom blog, hints that additional and unannounced Capcom books will be revealed at the San Diego Comic Con this July. It does not, however, indicate if we'll get backstory that explains why Bionic Commando has sausage-filled limbs. My own theory is that he was bitten by a radioactive hot dog while on a field trip, giving him the proportionate strength and speed of a frank that plumps when you cook it. That's totally speculative, though.

Press release follows.

DEVIL'S DUE PARTNERING WITH CAPCOM® ENTERTAINMENT ON NEW COMICS

New titles to include Bionic Commando® and Lost Planet™

Chicago, IL. (May 13, 2008) - This year, one of the biggest names in cutting-edge action comics will team with one of the most respected publishers and developers of video games, as Devil's Due announces a new publishing deal with Capcom®. As part of an expansive package, Devil's Due will launch four new titles based on Capcom game properties, including Bionic Commando® and Lost Planet™.

"DDP is very excited to be joining forces with Capcom," said DDP President Josh Blaylock. "Not only are these awesome games, but they have great stories behind them ripe for comics, including a vintage classic with Bionic Commando that's been revived along with the new sequel."

Already a leader in comic books featuring prominent pop culture icons, Devil's Due heads into Summer 2008 with a rapidly swelling library of new adapted and original titles.

"Devil's Due is a very passionate and creative comic publisher," said Germaine Gioia, senior vice president, licensing, Capcom Entertainment. "We are thrilled to be working with DDP to begin evolving some of our highest profile videogame properties in other media."

More details about Devil's Due's plans for Bionic Commando, Lost Planet, and other new Capcom books will be announced at July's San Diego Comic-Con.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles