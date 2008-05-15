Bionic Commando, Lost Planet Comic Books Comin'

Capcom has partnered with Devil's Due Publishing—apparently I'm out of the comic book publisher loop—to introduce a series of comic book titles based on properties like Bionic Commando and Lost Planet. The video game publisher already has a line of comics based on the Street Fighter universe published by Udon, who in turn is providing artwork for Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix.
The press release, via the official Capcom blog, hints that additional and unannounced Capcom books will be revealed at the San Diego Comic Con this July. It does not, however, indicate if we'll get backstory that explains why Bionic Commando has sausage-filled limbs. My own theory is that he was bitten by a radioactive hot dog while on a field trip, giving him the proportionate strength and speed of a frank that plumps when you cook it. That's totally speculative, though.
Press release follows.
DEVIL'S DUE PARTNERING WITH CAPCOM® ENTERTAINMENT ON NEW COMICS
New titles to include Bionic Commando® and Lost Planet™
Chicago, IL. (May 13, 2008) - This year, one of the biggest names in cutting-edge action comics will team with one of the most respected publishers and developers of video games, as Devil's Due announces a new publishing deal with Capcom®. As part of an expansive package, Devil's Due will launch four new titles based on Capcom game properties, including Bionic Commando® and Lost Planet™.
"DDP is very excited to be joining forces with Capcom," said DDP President Josh Blaylock. "Not only are these awesome games, but they have great stories behind them ripe for comics, including a vintage classic with Bionic Commando that's been revived along with the new sequel."
Already a leader in comic books featuring prominent pop culture icons, Devil's Due heads into Summer 2008 with a rapidly swelling library of new adapted and original titles.
"Devil's Due is a very passionate and creative comic publisher," said Germaine Gioia, senior vice president, licensing, Capcom Entertainment. "We are thrilled to be working with DDP to begin evolving some of our highest profile videogame properties in other media."
More details about Devil's Due's plans for Bionic Commando, Lost Planet, and other new Capcom books will be announced at July's San Diego Comic-Con.
