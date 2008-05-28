The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Bionic Commando Rearmed Misses May Launch

Oh noes! Upcoming XBLA/PSN title Bionic Commando: Rearmed won't be making its original May drop date. The GRIN developed Capcom published game has run into some "problems in the closing stages." The game is finished, however, and the mock communicator says the team is "battling with bugs and submission procedures." We assume this means a winter release? Because, yeah, winter comes after May. If not, that would mean a spring release! The full mock communicator message reads:

This is MA-1. Sir, we know you've been waiting to get your hands on the finished Bionic Commando Rearmed, but it appears we've run into a few problems in the closing stages. I regret to inform you that we have received confirmation that the game won't be making its scheduled May release.

This is always the hardest part of any battle, sir. All we can tell you is that the game is done and is more awesome than pure liquid awesome sir! Our troops right now are in the trenches, battling with bugs and submission procedures. Fatigue is starting to set in but they won't give up until that game is on the shelves!

What's that, sir? There are no shelves, it's a downloadable title? You sure told me, sir. What a world we live in!

Pretty sure this is the best delay message in recent memory.

Game Delay [Bionic Commando via Gay Gamer]

