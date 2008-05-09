"BioShock Extremely Well-Suited To Film"

The wheels of the announced BioShock movie keep on churning. With a big time director aboard and a major screenwriter in talks, the game's publisher Take Two must be thrilled. It is! Just listen to Strauss Zelnick, Chairman of Take-Two:

BioShock has been hailed as one of the most highly cinematic and richly plotted titles in interactive entertainment, making it extremely well-suited to film... Our ability to attract a major studio and unparalleled creative team speaks volumes about the strength of our BioShock franchise.

Thing I've always been curious about: How much do shit film adaptations hurt the games? Granted, I doubt the Super Mario Bros. movie turned people off from the Nintendo games. But still! As more and more game movies are made and as the game industry continues to eclipse the film industry, publishers should realise one thing: They need you more than you need them.

