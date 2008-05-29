BioShock PS3 Super Official Now

In case one magazine's cover and another magazine's innards weren't enough for you, 2K Games have just dropped the official press release for BioShock for the PlayStation 3, which promises to be all that the Xbox 360 version was plus a bag of chips so tempting that multiplatform owners will buy it again.

"Since BioShock for Xbox 360 and Games for Windows won countless 2007 Game of the Year awards, we are excited to see the impact of this stellar title for the PLAYSTATION 3 system when it debuts this fall," said Christoph Hartmann, president of 2K. "Over the coming months we look forward to revealing the new features and content that will make this a must-have game for its new audience, as well as for those who enjoyed it on the other platforms."

Expect a slow, sexy, BioShock strip tease leading up to the game's October release. What additions could 2K Marin implement that would make you come back for more BioShock? I'm keeping my fingers crossed for multiplayer Little Sister slap fights.