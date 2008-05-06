Blizzard Gets Its Digital Download On

Last week, Blizzard launched a spiffy new website. The improvements run a little deeper than just a cosmetic touch-up, however: they've for the first time begun offering digital downloads of their games from their own online store. Warcraft III ($US20), Frozen Throne ($US20) and the Starcraft Anthology ($US15) are all available, with more (including Diablo) promised to appear later down the line.
