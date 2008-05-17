Blow $US 135,000 On This Bogus, Crystal PS3

Let's say you've got $US 135,000 lying around the house. You're a big PS3 fan, and you just don't know what to do with all that money. Sure, you could buy a bunch of PS3s for hospitals or charities or something, help out people in need, but that's boring. Why don't you blow it all on this auction for a PS3 entirely covered in Swarovski Crystals? Note I say blow it on the auction, not the PS3 itself, because if this is real then I'll...look, just read the auction listing, there's no way this is real.

One Off Swarovski Crystal Covered Sony Playstation 3 Up for Sale [Bornrich]