Bonus Echochrome Levels Up For A Limited Time Only

One of the best features about Sony's Echocrome is that it embraces user-generated content. Thing is, it only embraces it temporarily. Like a female praying mantis, coupling with a mate in a fit of passion before turning on it and devouring it whole. See, each new round of user-generated levels, when thrown up, replaces the last lot. So if you want to play the best homemade designs available, you've only got a limited time before they're gone. Gone forever. Not sure I really like this idea, since Echocrome isn't a game that really makes me want to rush through it.
echochrome: no end in sight [PlayStation.Blog]
