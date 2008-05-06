The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Bourne Demo On Xbox Live

This morning Xbox 360 owners get their first shot at truly being Bourne. Robert Ludlum's The Bourne Conspiracy gets the demo treatment this morning on Microsoft's platform, bringing the fast-paced, close quarters combat of the movie trilogy to the smaller, more interactive screen. Be sure to check out Flynn's eyes-on impressions from last month to help you decide whether or not you want to commit 1.24GB of your precious hard drive space to High Moon's take on the spy game, 100% Matt Damon free.

Demo: The Bourne Conspiracy [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]

