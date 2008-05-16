Boys Pay Hookers To Play Halo And...Oh, That Story Isn't Real

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

If you've been trawling the recesses of the internets for the past week or so, you may have come across a story about a pair of 13 year-old kids who lied about winning a WoW tournament, booked a swish hotel room then paid for two $US 1000-a-night hookers to come upstairs and play Halo with them. For their troubles, the pair have allegedly been "convicted of fraud". It'd be a pretty funny story if it was true. Thing is, it's not. Kiwi site Stuff actually bothered to check with the police in Newark, Texas, where the events supposedly took place, and were told:

As far as we know, this story is a hoax. There have not been any arrests here, and we're not aware of any convictions like that in this county.

Hint: as soon as the story involves midgets, and not just hookers, Xbox and WoW, there's a good chance it's too good to be true.

Did a 13yo buy hookers with dad's credit card? [Stuff.co.nz, via GamePolitics]

  • duskbringer Guest

    Well, to be honest, I submitted this as a tip when I read it on news.com.au -
    http://www.news.com.au/story/0,23599,23697941-2,00.html
    because it was one of the most ridiculous things I'd read.
    Now that I look closer, "staff writers" of news.com.au was merely reporting on a Fox news report. Who am I to doubt the venerable stuff.co.nz?

