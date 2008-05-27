Brett Ratner Wants To Make Video Game Movies, Too

Move over Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski. Rush Hour franchise helmer Brett Ratner wants to make movies based on video games, too! His interest seems piqued after working on a few ad-type spots for Activision's Guitar Hero. According to Ratner:

The games business is much more exciting than the movie business right now. I will be doing movies that come from video games.

Cue line about Hollywood unable to make good game movies.

