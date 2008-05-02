British 360 Vid Marketplace Gets... Michael Jackson Videos

Poor Britain. Your 360 Video Marketplace, it was so late! And is still woefully understocked! What could possibly make amends for this? How about...uh, five Michael Jackson videos? Bad, Billie Jean, Thriller, Beat It and Black or White are all available, all for 200 points, and all - sadly for the legions of Macaulay Culkin fans in Ireland and the United Kingdom - all in standard definition. No, before you ask, I don't know why the hell they're there either.

Marketplace Roundup for May 1, 2008 [Microsoft]