British Ad Yanked Because It Fibbed About PS3 Backwards-Compatability

Hrm, thought we'd seen the last of this topic. Seems a British TV commercial for PC World has been taken off the air by the Advertising Standards Authority. Why? It contained "misleading" information about the PS3, claiming the 60GB unit "plays your PS2 games as well", even though it, well, does not. It plays most of them, yes, but not all. I'm sure they meant to say "plays most of your PS2 games as well", but hey, maybe they were paying by the word.

"Misleading" PC World PS3 Ad Pulled [Next-Gen]

