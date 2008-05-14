The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

British Sales Charts

Sorry, Britain. Forgot to do the charts last week. Was too busy playing GTA IV. I'm sure you'll forgive me, though, since it seems that's all you've been doing as well, with both versions (predictably) occupying the top two spots, and doing an awfully splendid job of keeping Wii Fit out of the #1 position. Equally splendid is the disappearance of the DS Mario & Sonic game and the Brain Training sequel, meaning - for at least last week, anyways - the charts have a fresh look about them. Like an old friend with a new haircut.

British Individual-Format Charts

1) GTA IV (360)
2) GTA IV (PS3)
3) Wii Fit
4) Wii Play
5) Mario & Sonic at the Olympics (Wii)
6) Gran Turismo 5 Prologue
7) Mario Kart Wii
8) Brain Training
9) Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 (Wii)
10) Cooking Mama 2

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles