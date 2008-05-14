British Sales Charts

Sorry, Britain. Forgot to do the charts last week. Was too busy playing GTA IV. I'm sure you'll forgive me, though, since it seems that's all you've been doing as well, with both versions (predictably) occupying the top two spots, and doing an awfully splendid job of keeping Wii Fit out of the #1 position. Equally splendid is the disappearance of the DS Mario & Sonic game and the Brain Training sequel, meaning - for at least last week, anyways - the charts have a fresh look about them. Like an old friend with a new haircut.

British Individual-Format Charts

1) GTA IV (360)

2) GTA IV (PS3)

3) Wii Fit

4) Wii Play

5) Mario & Sonic at the Olympics (Wii)

6) Gran Turismo 5 Prologue

7) Mario Kart Wii

8) Brain Training

9) Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 (Wii)

10) Cooking Mama 2

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Pic]