British Sales Charts

Want to see a sales chart sans Wii Fit? Check out Britain's. While the balance trainer made it to #3 last week, this week, it comes in at #40. And we only bother with the top 10 around here. I know, it was because the thing is completely sold out, but a drop's a drop, excuses be damned. As for games that could be put on retail shelves, both GTA IV versions sit comfortably atop the charts, presiding over a that rarest of beats - a PC game (well played, Age of Conan) - and...Haze. Oh dear. All of which outsold Rock Band, however, which could only make its too-expensive debut at #6.

1) GTA IV (360)
2) GTA IV (PS3)
3) Age of Conan
4) Haze
5) Wii Play
6) Rock Band
7) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics (Wii)
8) Mario Kart Wii
9) Brain Training
10) Pro Evo 2008 (Wii)

