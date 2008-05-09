Burnout Paradise Coming to PC

Burnout Paradise is coming to the PC, Electronic Arts announced today.

The game, the first ever in the franchise to come to the PC, is being "rebuilt specifically for the PC" and will include expanded multiplayer, enhanced online feature and new "community driven content."

Criterion will be holding a press conference on their website later today to talk more details about the upcoming game. Hit up the jump for the full release.

EA's Burnout Paradise Revs Its Engines on the PC

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Criterion Games, a studio of Electronic Arts, (NASDAQ:ERTS) today announced that the award-winning driving game Burnout™ Paradise is being rebuilt specifically for the PC. Burnout Paradise will be the first Burnout title ever made for the PC, customised with expanded multiplayer, enhanced online features, and community driven content.

Originally released for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and Xbox 360™ videogame and entertainment system, Burnout Paradise has won over 55 awards worldwide. Burnout Paradise delivers an open-world environment built for intense speed, excitement and exploration and sets a new standard in the seamless transition from single-player offline to social online gameplay.

Burnout Paradise for the PC will combine all the open world racing, intense speed and action of the original game with new gameplay for the PC version.

Gamers can tune into a live webcast at http://criteriongames.com at 8:00 AM PST on Friday, May 9 for more details on this announcement. For more information about Burnout Paradise, please visit http://criteriongames.com or the EA press website at http://info.ea.com.

Burnout Paradise for the PC has not been rated by the ESRB or PEGI.