Burnout Paradise PC In Ultra Widescreen

The folks over at Criterion may have just announced Burnout Paradise for the PC, but they've obviously been screwing around with it for awhile. This afternoon on their official blog they've posted some soundless footage of the PC version running at a completely ridiculous 3840 x 1200. This right here is the heart of PC gaming folks. Being able to add-on equipment and tweak things about until you create something that makes you completely nauseous just by watching it. Hit the link to download a higher quality version of the clip to get the full effect.

Burnout Paradise Ultra Widescreen PC Footage [Criterion Games]

