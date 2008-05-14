The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

But, Will There Be Another Metal Gear Solid?

Last year, Konami spent an insane amount of money on the Metal Gear 20th Anniversary Party. The swish event was at the Ritz Carlton in Tokyo Midtown. Throughout the event, Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima kept mentioning that the fourth entry was the last game in the series. That this was it! But as Konami CEO Fumiaki Tanaka kept saying that he hoped Kojima would make more Metal Gear and others kept saying they hoped there would be more Metal Gear, Kojima was overheard at the end of the night saying that there would be more!

Granted, how involved he would be in the future games is up in the air. So it wasn't exactly a surprise when a sequel was vaguely hinted at the end the press conference. But is it a Metal Gear Solid sequel? Dunno, it was way too vague. But, really, Konami (and Kojima) would be silly not to eventually do MGS5 with Metal Gear being its second biggest IP after Winning Eleven and a huge exclusive for Sony. Sure, this is pie-in-the-sky talk, but let's just hope Kojima gets the chance to branch out and do something different in the interim.

Comments

  • zero1328 Guest

    It was pretty obvious to me for a while now, but if what your reports say were right, he said it would be the end of the _Metal Gear Solid_ series. Emphasis on "Solid". That's implying that the Solid series were done, but that's part of the Metal Gear franchise as a whole. There's already a "gaiden", and that's the Acid series. That's the technicality, the loophole that'll let more Stealth games be made, if they ever want to.

    Can't wait for Metal Gear SIGINT..!

    0
  • kizaru @Kizaru

    Personally, I think it'll be kinda old if they did another game with the same sort of character (like Snake). I hope they change the stereotype a bit. That's *if* they do one.

    Personally, I'd like to see a female lead character. She has to be badass obviously, and sexy as hell to boot. Kinda like what FFXIII is doing.

    With Kojima at the helm, you can be sure the next MG will be EXTREMELY well received.

    :D

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles