Buy Brucie's Car, It's Genetically (Mechanically?) Superior

Oh Brucie. Brucie, baby. You've gotta lay off the bullshark testosterone. It's fucking you up. Upstairs. Like, you need to be aware of some things, things you're forgetting. You're a fictional character. You live in a videogame. You are not a real person, and you most definitely should not be popping over to the real world and posting your not-real car ads on our real-world car sale sites. It'll confuse the kids.
2002 BMW M3 Coupe [AutoTrader, thanks dlindenb!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink