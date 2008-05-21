The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Buy Brucie's Car, It's Genetically (Mechanically?) Superior

Oh Brucie. Brucie, baby. You've gotta lay off the bullshark testosterone. It's fucking you up. Upstairs. Like, you need to be aware of some things, things you're forgetting. You're a fictional character. You live in a videogame. You are not a real person, and you most definitely should not be popping over to the real world and posting your not-real car ads on our real-world car sale sites. It'll confuse the kids.

2002 BMW M3 Coupe [AutoTrader, thanks dlindenb!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles