Oh Brucie. Brucie, baby. You've gotta lay off the bullshark testosterone. It's fucking you up. Upstairs. Like, you need to be aware of some things, things you're forgetting. You're a fictional character. You live in a videogame. You are not a real person, and you most definitely should not be popping over to the real world and posting your not-real car ads on our real-world car sale sites. It'll confuse the kids.

2002 BMW M3 Coupe [AutoTrader, thanks dlindenb!]