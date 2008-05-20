Buy Groceries, Play Atari, Both In 2008

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Koppa's Farwell Foods are onto a novel idea. Sell groceries, but sell them in style, with not only an "out of this world" sandwich bar tucked away in the shop, but an Atari display that can only be described as museum-like in its attention to detail and historical authenticity. I mean, not only do you actually get to sit down and play real Atari games on a real Atari, but look at that wallpaper!

[via technabob]

